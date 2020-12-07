Chiba: Man, 56, stabs two customers in bar

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 56-year-old man over the alleged stabbing two customers in a bar in Chiba City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 6).

At around 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, Shigehiko Kamada, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to stab the two male customers in the neck and back.

Both victims suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police arrested Kamada on suspicion of attempted murder at the scene.

According to police, the female manager of the bar, aged in her 40s, and a female employee were also present at the time of the incident. However, they were unharmed.

Kamada had visited the bar as a customer in the past and was acquainted with the victims.

At the time of the incident, the manager was in the process of closing. When she opened the door, Kamada pushed his way inside and carried out the crime.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.