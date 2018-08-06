Chiba: Man, 47, chokes ex-girlfriend prior to suicide attempt

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police are investigating a 47-year-old man who is believed to have strangled his girlfriend prior to attempting suicide in Urayasu City last week, reports TBS News (Aug. 4).

At around 5:40 p.m., the man ambushed the woman, 23, outside her residence and grabbed her by the neck. The woman suffered light injuries in the incident, according to the Urayasu Police Station.

The man then went inside the residence of the woman and entered the bathroom. He is then believed to have slashed his neck with a knife in an attempt to take his life.

After the man recovers from his injuries, police will question him on suspicion of attempted murder.

At some point prior to the incident, the woman consulted with police after the man stalked her. Officers then issued a verbal warning to him.

“In addition to the warning, we also gave advice to the woman,” said a representative of the Urayasu Police Station. “There was no problem with our response to the matter.”