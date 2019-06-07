Chiba: Man, 38, accused of fatally beating father with rod

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old man over the alleged fatal assault of his father at their residence in Kamagaya City earlier this year, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (June 5).

At around 10:00 a.m. on May 27, Kenji Sakuraba, a company employee, allegedly used a rod to beat his father, 64-year-old Katsuyoshi, in the abdomen at the residence, located in the Maruyama area.

Sakuraba, who has been accused of manslaughter, admits to the allegations. “My father took time to change his clothes, and it pissed me off,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Sakuraba initially told emergency personnel that his father “fell down the stairs.” However, the results of an autopsy signaled foul play.

Since last February, the suspect has lived at the residence to serve as a nurse for his father. “With the nursing, I developed stress,” the suspect also told police.

An examination of the body of Katsuyoshi revealed bruising to the face and abdomen area. Police are now investigating whether the suspect regularly abused his father.