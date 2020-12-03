Chiba: Man, 36, accused of raping woman in ’13

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 36-year-old man over the alleged rape of a woman seven years ago, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 2).

At around 3:30 a.m. on a day in November 2013, Naoto Sakuma allegedly broke into the residence of the woman, then 20, while she slept.

“If you make noise I’ll kill you,” the suspect reportedly said before allegedly raping her. He also stole her smartphone.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of trespassing and rape, Sakuma denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by the Ichihara Police Station.

Sakuma lives in Chiba City’s Midori Ward. Last month, police first arrested the suspect for allegedly breaking into another woman’s residence in the prefecture.

During that investigation, the crime in 2013 emerged, police said.