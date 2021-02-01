Chiba: Man, 22, attacked elderly woman with awl in robbery

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly attacking an elderly woman and her husband in Ichihara City during a robbery last year, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 28).

At around 9:30 p.m. on November 14, Eisuke Takahashi, of no known occupation, allegedly broke in the couple’s residence. After repeatedly stabbing the woman in the back with an awl, the suspect choked her husband.

The suspect also allegedly robbed the couple of 200,000 yen in cash before fleeing the scene. The woman suffered injuries considered serious, police said.

“There’s no question, [I carried out] the theft. But as for the assault, I’ll remain silent,” Takahashi told police upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery on January 27.

The arrest is the second for Takahashi. The suspect also broke into the same residence 11 days later. However, an officer monitoring the premises apprehended him at the scene.

Police are investigating whether Takahashi broke into the residence a third time on yet another day, according to NHK (Jan. 27).