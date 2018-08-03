Chiba: Male teacher, 34, accused of raping girl under age of 13

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a male teacher at an elementary school in Chiba City over the alleged rape of a girl last month, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Aug. 1).

On July 17, Wataru Yagi, 34, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the girl while knowing that she was under the age of 13, the lowest permissible age for a sexual partner to provide consent under the penal code. The girl was not injured in the incident, according to the Chiba-Minami Police Station.

The girl is an elementary school student. However, police did not confirm whether she attends the school where Yagi is employed. Police also did not reveal if the suspect, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, admits to the allegations.

The girl told her mother about the incident on the evening of the same day it took place. The woman then consulted with police. On Wednesday, officers searched the residence of Yagi in search of evidence in the case.

“It is truly regrettable that an elementary school teacher was arrested,” said Kazumi Isono, the head of the Chiba City Board of Education. “With this inviting a loss of credibility regarding administration and education, I apologize from the bottom of my heart. After confirming the facts, we will deal with the matter strictly.”