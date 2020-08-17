Chiba: Male nurse accused of choking girl met online

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a male nurse for allegedly choking a missing girl he met online, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 13).

Over a 15-minute period beginning around 5:45 p.m. on August 11, Kazuhisa Nishinaka, 29, allegedly choked the girl around the neck at his residence in Funabashi City.

The girl was not hurt in the incident, the Funabashi-Higashi Police Station said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder on August 13, Nakanishi admitted to the allegations. “I met [her] on a SNS,” the suspect told police in referring to a social-networking service.

Reported missing

According to police, the parents of the victim, who lives in the prefecture, reported her missing on the evening of August 11.

After launching an investigation, Nakanishi surfaced as a person of interest through an examination of security camera footage.

Police determined that Nakanishi picked the girl up with his car at a convenience store and took her home. When officers visited the residence on the morning of August 12, Nakanishi was with the girl.

When asked about the situation at the police station, the girl said that Nakanishi had “strangled” her.