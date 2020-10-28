 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chiba: Male corpse found in fire cistern in Inzai

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 28, 2020

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a male corpse inside a fire cistern in Inzai City on Wednesday, reports NHK (Oct. 28).

At just past 11:00 a.m., police working off a tip found the body, believed to be that of an adult male, inside the cistern.

The day before, police received a report about “a man in trouble.” They later commenced a search of the area, located about 1 kilometer from Kobayashi Station on the JR Narita Line.

Police are now working to identify the body. The case is being treated as the result of foul play.

