Chiba: Male corpse found in fire cistern in Inzai

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a male corpse inside a fire cistern in Inzai City on Wednesday, reports NHK (Oct. 28).

At just past 11:00 a.m., police working off a tip found the body, believed to be that of an adult male, inside the cistern.

The day before, police received a report about “a man in trouble.” They later commenced a search of the area, located about 1 kilometer from Kobayashi Station on the JR Narita Line.

Police are now working to identify the body. The case is being treated as the result of foul play.