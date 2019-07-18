Chiba: Intruders bind, rob employees of staffing firm

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after two male intruders bound and robbed two employees of staffing firm in Chiba City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 17).

At around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the two intruders burst into the office of the firm, located inside an apartment on the fourth floor of a building in Hanamigawa Ward.

“Keep quiet,” one of the intruders said in Chinese to the two female employees, one of whom is a 30-year-old Chinese national. “If you don’t make a sound, nothing will happen.”

After the pair tied up the women in chairs with adhesive tape, they placed 20 million yen in cash from a desk into a backpack and fled, the Chiba-Nishi Police Station said.

After freeing themselves from the tape, the employees fled to the balcony. Another occupant of the building later saw them. The employees were not hurt in the incident, police said.

The 20 million yen was earmarked for salaries for around 300 employees. The company has its employees come to the office to receive their salaries.

Believed to be in their 30s, both intruders were wearing black clothes and baseball caps. One of the men, of medium build, stands around 180 centimeters tall. The other has a fuller frame and measures about 170 centimeters in height.

Their whereabouts are sought on suspicion of robbery.