Chiba: Fireman accused of raping, robbing university student

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a fireman over the alleged rape and robbery of a female university student, reports Jiji Press (Mar. 25).

At around 1:30 a.m. on February 5, Shota Uchiyama, 35, allegedly choked the student, 19, and punched her in the chest while sexually assaulting her inside his vehicle while it was parked in a parking lot in Chiba City.

The suspect also stole 7,000 yen in cash from the victim, the Chiba-Chuo Police Station said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse and robbery on Wednesday, Uchiyama admitted to the allegations, police said.

According to police, the suspect was not acquainted with the victim. The incident took place while she was commuting home.

When the victim entered his vehicle, the suspect attacked her in the back seat. The girl suffered minor injuries to her neck and chest, police said.

Uchiyama surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.