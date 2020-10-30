Chiba cops questioning yakuza over death of missing man

CHIBA (TR) – A member of a criminal syndicate is being questioned in connection with the death of a man whose corpse was found in a fire cistern in Inzai City earlier this week, police said on Thursday, reports Jiji Press (Oct. 29).

The gang member is being questioned on a voluntary basis over the death of Kosuke Miyauchi, a resident of Narita City who worked at a delivery firm.

At just past 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, police working off a tip found Miyauchi’s body inside the cistern.

Police previously said that the left foot of the body had been cut off. As well, the neck of the body had been gashed.

The cause of death is believed to have been hemorrhagic shock due to loss of blood from the wound to the neck.

“Mr. Miyauchi is in trouble”

Police began searching the area of the cistern after receiving a tip. “Mr. Miyauchi is in trouble,” a person told police.

Miyauchi’s wife reported him missing with the Narita Police Station on October 24. She said that he left their residence at around 3:00 p.m. on October 16 and never returned.

The case is being treated as murder.