Chiba cops nab man over possession of gun, bullets, stimulant drugs, marijuana

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a self-employed man in the finance industry over the alleged possession of a gun and illegal drugs, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 10).

Last November 8, Chikara Mino, 52, allegedly possessed one revolver, five bullets, 220 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, and 1 gram of marijuana in a parking lot in Ichikawa City.

On Tuesday, police accused Mino of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law and the Stimulants Control Law. Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

On the day of the alleged crime, Mino crashed his car into a utility pole near the parking lot and fled the scene on foot.

A witness then alerted police. Officers arriving at the scene found a bag dropped in the parking lot that contained the contraband.

Police then listed Mino as wanted. On March 8, Saitama Prefectural Police apprehended him after another traffic accident in the town of Arashiyama. He was then hospitalized in Kumagaya City.