Chiba: Cop ‘going to dentist’ exceeds speed limit by 85 kph

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police on Tuesday revealed that an officer in his 20s was cited for exceeding the speed limit by 85 kilometers per hour last month in a rush to visit the dentist, reports NHK (Feb. 19).

On January 10 at around 1:30 p.m., the officer, stationed at the Chiba-Chuo Police Station, allegedly drove his sports car at a speed of 145 kph on a municipal road in Chiba City’s Inage Ward in which the posted limit is 60 kph.

At the time, the officer was returning to his dormitory after finishing a shift. He was then headed to a dental appointment.

“I wanted to return to the dormitory quickly to go to the dentist,” he was quoted. “While I knew I was exceeding the speed limit, I did it anyway.”

Police sent the officer to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Law on February 14. He also received a pay cut of 10 percent that extends for one month.

“We would like to offer a deep apology to the residents of the prefecture. We will provide guidance to staff members in making efforts to win back the trust of the people of the prefecture,” a representative of the Chiba Prefectural Police said.