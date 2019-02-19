 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chiba: Cop ‘going to dentist’ exceeds speed limit by 85 kph

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 19, 2019

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police on Tuesday revealed that an officer in his 20s was cited for exceeding the speed limit by 85 kilometers per hour last month in a rush to visit the dentist, reports NHK (Feb. 19).

On January 10 at around 1:30 p.m., the officer, stationed at the Chiba-Chuo Police Station, allegedly drove his sports car at a speed of 145 kph on a municipal road in Chiba City’s Inage Ward in which the posted limit is 60 kph.

At the time, the officer was returning to his dormitory after finishing a shift. He was then headed to a dental appointment.

“I wanted to return to the dormitory quickly to go to the dentist,” he was quoted. “While I knew I was exceeding the speed limit, I did it anyway.”

Police sent the officer to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Law on February 14. He also received a pay cut of 10 percent that extends for one month.

“We would like to offer a deep apology to the residents of the prefecture. We will provide guidance to staff members in making efforts to win back the trust of the people of the prefecture,” a representative of the Chiba Prefectural Police said.

Published in Chiba, Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from ChibaMore posts in Chiba »