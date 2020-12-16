Chiba: Chiropractor accused of molesting female patients

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 40-year-old chiropractor who is suspected of molesting female patients at his clinic when it was located in Yachiyo City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 14).

On the night of July 20, Michio Shimada is alleged to have sexually touched the body of a woman, 26, while falsely telling her it was for medical treatment.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of quasi-indecent assault on Monday, Shimada partially denied the allegations. “I just did what was necessary for treatment,” the suspect was quoted.

The arrest is not the first for Shimada. Police had previously accused him of carrying out the same crime with two other women.

Shimada lives in Tokyo’s Minato Ward. He closed his clinic in Yachiyo in late July. Since August, he has been working from another clinic in Tokyo.