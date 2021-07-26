Charred corpse found in burned-out vehicle in Miyagi

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police launched an investigation after a corpse was found inside a burned-out vehicle in Osaki City last week, reports Higashinippon Broadcasting (July 23).

At around 7:30 a.m. on July 23, a passerby to a farm road in the Furukawatsukanome area alerted emergency services. “A vehicle is on fire,” the caller said.

Seven fire engines extinguished the blaze about 40 minutes later. The corpse was then found inside.

The approximate age and gender of the person were not revealed.

Police are now working to identify the body. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.