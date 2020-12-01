 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Carpenter sports sunglasses during burglary of former customer

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 1, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 49-year-old carpenter over the alleged attempted burglary of a residence in Ota Ward earlier this year, reports (Nov. 30).

On a day in September, Junya Furukawa allegedly broke into the residence in the Minamimagome area and held up a knife to the male occupant, also 49.

Furukawa, wearing sunglasses, then said from the entrance, “Keep quiet — or I’ll kill you.”

When the man said that he was calling the police, the suspect slashed him in the finger, causing a light injury. He then fled the scene empty-handed.

Junya Furukawa (Twitter)

Upon his arrest on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury, Furukawa said, “Theft was not my intention.”

Furukawa, a resident of Saitama Prefecture, became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.

Several months before the incident, Furukawa did renovation work at the residence. Police are investigating whether there is a connection between the work and the break-in.

