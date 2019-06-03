Canadian suspected of opening fire extinguisher inside Yurikamome line

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have apprehended a male Canadian national for allegedly opening a fire extinguisher inside a rail on Sunday, reports Fuji News Network (June 2).

At around 7:00 a.m., the Canadian is suspected of spraying the contents of the fire extinguisher inside a car of the New Transit Yurikamome line at Shijo-mae Station.

The fire extinguisher was obtained from the station. No persons were hurt in the incident, which caused the line to be halted temporarily, police said.

The Canadian is currently being questioned about the incident, police said.

The New Transit Yurikamome line links the Shimbashi area of Minato Ward with the Toyosu seaside area of Koto Ward.