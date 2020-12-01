Canadian suspected of importing illegal sex-enhancement drug

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Canadian national for allegedly importing an illegal sex-enhancement drug from overseas, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 30).

In September, Louis-Marc Dalton, a 34-year-old graduate student, allegedly received the drug Blue boy through a mail order site in France.

According to police, Blue boy contains isopropyl nitrite, which is banned in Japan. The drug is inhaled to give a sense of euphoria.

Dalton lives in Nakano Ward. “I imported [Blue boy] for my own use,” the suspect said. “I didn’t know it was regulated in Japan.”

A Japan Customs official discovered the drug upon its arrival into Japan through the international mail.