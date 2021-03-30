Canadian not prosecuted over alleged pepper spray incident in Ota Ward

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a male Canadian national for allegedly spraying pepper spray at a male pedestrian in Ota Ward last year, reports TBS News (March 29).

In December, Rickmund von Jaeger, 45, allegedly shot the pepper spray into the face of the pedestrian, 54, on a street.

The victim suffered burns to his eyes, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting bodily injury in January, von Jaeger declined to comment, police said.

On Monday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of von Jaeger. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

According to police, von Jaeger was not acquainted with the victim. However, he was the cause of repeated incidents in the same area in the past, including ramming pedestrians with his body.