Bus driver accused of using stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a bus driver over the alleged use of stimulant drugs earlier this month, reports TBS News (Sept. 5).

According to police, a search of the residence of Masatsugu Kojima, 42, in Hadano City, Kanagawa Prefecture resulted in the discovery of two used syringes. As well, an analysis of the urine of Kojima gave a positive result for kakueizai, or stimulant drugs.

“I started using seven or eight years ago,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Police are now investigating how the suspect obtained the drugs.