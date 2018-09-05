 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Bus driver accused of using stimulant drugs

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 5, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a bus driver over the alleged use of stimulant drugs earlier this month, reports TBS News (Sept. 5).

According to police, a search of the residence of Masatsugu Kojima, 42, in Hadano City, Kanagawa Prefecture resulted in the discovery of two used syringes. As well, an analysis of the urine of Kojima gave a positive result for kakueizai, or stimulant drugs.

“I started using seven or eight years ago,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Masatsugu Kojima
Masatsugu Kojima (Twitter)

Police are now investigating how the suspect obtained the drugs.

Published in Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »