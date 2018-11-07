Bus driver accused of stealing wallet from sleeping passenger

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 46-year-old bus driver over the alleged theft of a wallet from a female passenger earlier this month, reports Jiji Press (Nov. 6).

At around 7:00 a.m. on November 3, Shinya Ueiki, a driver for Toei Bus, allegedly stole the wallet containing 26,500 yen in cash from the bag of the woman, 50, as she slept on a seat of the bus he was driving while it was stopped at a storage area in Katsushika Ward.

Ueki, who has been accused of theft, denies the allegations. “I didn’t steal anything,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Ueki is an employee of Hato Bus Co. However, he was dispatched to drive for Toei Bus, which is operated by the Tokyo Metropolitan Bureau of Transportation.

Ueki surfaced as a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.

Yusei Ishikawa, the head of the public relations department at Hato Bus, described Ueki as a “diligent” worker who regularly received praise from passengers. The company added that it would work to prevent a recurrence.