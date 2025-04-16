Brazilian suspected in dozen Kabukicho burglaries

TOKYO (TR) – A Brazilian man in custody for allegedly breaking into a bar in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward is suspected in about a dozen similar crimes in the area, police said.

At around 4:30 p.m. on April 3, Leonardo Arakaki Yoshinaga allegedly used a duplicate key to break into a bar and steal a safe containing approximately 60,000 yen in cash and other items, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 16).

Upon his arrest on suspicion of theft and trespassing into a building, Yoshinaga admitted to the allegations.

Yoshinaga is believed to have pried open a combination-lock key box installed at the entrance door and removed the duplicate key.

There have been more than 30 burglaries of restaurants and other establishments in the Kabukicho area so far this year. In around 30 percent of these cases, the crimes were committed with duplicate keys taken from a key box.

Police are now investigating whether Yoshinaga was behind those other thefts.