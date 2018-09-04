Brazilian pilot for Air Japan accused of raping woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a Brazilian national over the alleged rape of a woman at his residence in Sumida Ward earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 4).

On July 15, Cardozo Vargas Evandro, 27, a pilot for Air Japan, called out to the woman, aged in her 20s, on the Tokyo Metro Hanzomon Line. He then brought her to the residence and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The Mukojima Police Station has accused Evandro of coerced intercourse. “[The act] was not forced,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Air Japan is a charter airline based at Narita International Airport that is a subsidiary of All Nippon Airways. “We will deal with the matter strictly as soon as the facts become apparent,” a representative of the airline was quoted.

Police suspect that Evandro carried out the same crime with several other women.