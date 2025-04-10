Brazilian accused of murdering girlfriend in Yamanashi

YAMANASHI (TR) – A Brazilian man in custody for allegedly leaving the corpse of his girlfriend at their apartment in the town of Showa has been further accused of murder, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 10).

Sometime between around 10 p.m. on Monday and 9:15 a.m. the following day, Shijinei Tokio Miyakawa, of no known occupation, is alleged to have fatally stabbed Iemi Igarashi, 29, inside their residence in a prefectural housing complex.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder on Wednesday night, Miyakawa admitted to the allegations. “I stabbed [her],” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Miyakawa and Igarashi were in a relationship and lived together in the residence where the murder occurred.

Igarashi’s body had more than a dozen stab wounds. A knife that is believed to have been used in the crime was found on the premises.

After receiving a tip from a relative of Igarashi on Tuesday, police entered the residence and found her dead inside. Miyakawa was arrested in Tokyo that night on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. He denies that allegation, police said previously.