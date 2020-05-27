Boy consulted with police about domestic violence prior to fatal stabbing of father

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police said on Tuesday that a teenage boy had reported his father over domestic violence before he fatally stabbed him earlier this month, reports NHK (May 26).

According to police, the boy, 16, allegedly used a knife to stab the man, 47, in the head and other parts of his body at their residence in Yokohama City on around May 16.

A relative living separately alerted police after not being able to contact the father. Officers arriving at the residence found his corpse in the bathtub.

Upon the boy’s arrest on suspicion of murder on Monday, he admitted to the allegations, police said.

The boy and his father used to live in Sagamihara City. Last November and February, the boy, a second-year high school student, consulted with police over physical violence from his father.

However, the father denied the allegations. As well, the boy showed no signs of bruising on his body. However, the matter was reported to a child consultation center, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.