Boy, 19, suspected of fatally strangling woman in hotel

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 19-year-old boy over the alleged fatal strangulation of a woman in a hotel in Osaka City, reports Jiji Press (July 29).

At around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, the boy, a company worker, is alleged to have strangled the woman, believed to be around the age of 20, inside a fourth-floor room of the hotel, located in Kita Ward.

The boy, who has been accused of murder admits to the allegations. “She was a classmate I dated in high school,” the suspect told the Sonezaki Police Station. “I strangled her with a rope.”

The following morning, an employee saw the boy on the balcony of the room. After the employee called out to him, he suggested that he killed the woman.

Police arriving at the scene found the woman collapsed atop a bed in the room with marks suggesting she had been strangled on her neck. She was later confirmed dead at the scene.