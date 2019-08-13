Boy, 19, fled to Philippines after alleged fraud

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male suspect who fled to the Philippines after participating in an alleged fraud last year, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 7).

In December, a woman living in Kokubunji City was told over the telephone by a person posing as her son that “he needed money” to cover a work-related problem.

The woman, aged in her 80s, was later defrauded out of 500,000 yen in cash.

According to police, suspect, then 19, provided instructions to members of a fraud ring to carry out the crime. He denies the allegations.

In January, the suspect fled Japan for the Philippines. “I had a work-related problem with a superior, so I fled to the Philippines,” he was quoted by police. “I lived with a female acquaintance.”

Last month, police apprehended the suspect upon his return to Japan.