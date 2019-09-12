Bicycle shop employee accused of molesting woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee at a bicycle shop over the alleged molestation of a woman in Setagaya Ward earlier this year, reports NHK (Sept. 12).

On the night of July 20, Ryosuke Inoue, 36, allegedly grabbed the woman, aged in her 20s, from behind and covered her mouth at the entrance of her residence, located in the Sakuragaoka area. He then forcibly fondled her chest.

Inoue, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations.

Inoue surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage showed him following the victim by bicycle over a distance of about 800 meters prior to the incident.

Police are investigating whether the suspect was also behind two other similar incidents involving other women that have taken place in the area since the end of last year.