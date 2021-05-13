Bento shop manager accused of assaulting woman, confining her in car

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested the manager of a bento boxed meal shop over the alleged assault and confinement of a woman, reports Tokai Television Broadcasting (May 11).

At around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Kazunari Yagi, 47, allegedly punched the woman, 25, in the face in a parking lot in Tsushima City.

He then dragged her by the hair into his vehicle and took her to the hotel.

The woman suffered injuries to her face.

Upon his arrest, Yagi admitted to the allegations, police said.

Yagi is an acquaintance of the woman. One of her relatives is engaged in a money-related dispute with the suspect.

The ordeal lasted for 24 minutes. When the vehicle arrived at the hotel, the woman alerted a staff member.