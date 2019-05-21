Bento deliveryman accused of attempting to rape woman inside vehicle

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a part-time delivery employee of a bento boxed meal shop for allegedly attempting to rape a woman whom he became acquainted with online, reports TV Asahi (May 21).

In March, Ryo Terouchi, 22, forced the woman, then 44, into his parked vehicle while he was making deliveries in Edogawa Ward. “If you make a sound, I’ll kill you,” the suspect reportedly threatened while covering her mouth.

The suspect is then alleged to have attempted to sexually assault the woman in the back seat, during which time he struck her in the face and back. After she escaped from the vehicle, she fell, causing injuries to her face.

“I can’t stomach a woman who smokes or touches my mobile telephone,” Terouchi was quoted by police in admitting the allegations.

According to police, Terouchi, a resident of Suginami Ward, and the victim got to know each other through a deai-kei dating application.

Prior to the incident, Terouchi summoned the woman to the scene of the crime by offering to pay her mobile telephone fee. Upon her arrival, he attacked her, police said.