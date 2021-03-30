 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Basketball player Jamari Traylor accused of smuggling of 1.82 grams of liquid cannabis

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 30, 2021

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Jamari Traylor, a former member of the Hiroshima Dragonflies basketball team, has been accused of smuggling liquid cannabis from the United States, reports Fuji News Network (March 29).

On March 25, Traylor, 28, was prosecuted for allegedly smuggling 1.82 grams of liquid cannabis into Japan through the postal mail last September 27.

It was not revealed whether Traylor, who lives in Hiroshima City, admits to the allegations.

In 2018, Traylor joined the Hiroshima Dragonflies, a member of the Western Conference of the B. League.

Jamari Traylor was arrested on March 8 (Twitter)

On February 24, Traylor underwent a surgical procedure at a hospital. That same day, police searched his residence in Naka Ward, local media reported.

Police arrested Traylor when he left the hospital on March 8. His contract with the Dragonflies was terminated the next day.

“We deeply regret the arrest of a Hiroshima Dragonflies player,” said team president Nobuyoshi Ura. “To the people of Hiroshima Prefecture, the fans, stakeholders and players in the league, we are truly sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

