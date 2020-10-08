Bar host accused of molesting woman, stealing her wallet

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a bar host over the alleged molestation of a woman in Shinjuku Ward last month, reports TBS News (Oct. 8).

At just past 4:00 a.m. on September 14, Takumi Nakabayashi allegedly embraced the woman, aged in her 20s, and fondled the chest on a road in the ward. He also stole her wallet.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

Prior to the incident, the suspect approached the woman from behind. “Hey sister,” he reportedly said before blocking her path so she could not flee.

After molesting her, he reached inside her backpack and withdrew the wallet, police said.