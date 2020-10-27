Bar host accused of choking teen girl during quarrel

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a bar host over the alleged choking of a teenage girl in Nishitokyo City earlier last year, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 27).

In August, 2019, Yunosuke Ano, 23, allegedly used both of his hands to grab the neck of the girl, who was his girlfriend at the time, at the residence of her acquaintance.

The girl, then 19, suffered injuries, including to the face, that required three weeks to heal, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Ano admitted to the allegations. “I thought if I killed her she wouldn’t be my girlfriend,” the suspect was quoted.

According to police, the suspect became acquainted with the girl after he called out to her in the street about three months before the incident. They then started a relationship.

On the day of the incident, he arrived at the residence after saying he wanted to meet for 30 minutes. He then got into a fight with her after saying that he was ending the relationship.