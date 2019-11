Bar host accused of choking taxi driver

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a bar host for allegedly choking a taxi driver in Shinjuku Ward last week, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 16).

On November 12, Takuya Shirahama declined to pay a fare of 980 yen after riding in the cab of the driver. The suspect then choked the driver by the neck before fleeing the scene.

“Did I do something wrong?” Shirahama was quoted by police.