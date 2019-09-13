Bar host accused of beating girlfriend inside Kabukicho club

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a bar host over the alleged assault of his girlfriend inside his club in Shinjuku Ward earlier this week, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 13).

Early on Tuesday, Yuya Masuda, 32, allegedly kicked the woman, aged in her 20s, in the face after they got into a fight at club Lyric.

The woman suffered serious injuries, including at least one broken bone in the face, police said.

“Since she doesn’t understand the nature of my job, I flew into a rage,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

The suspect and the victim live together. Prior to the incident, she arrived at the club to meet him after work. The pair then got into the argument after the suspect took a call from another woman.