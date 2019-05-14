Bar employee collects tips after elderly man bites off fingers of customer

KANAGAWA (TR) – For one employee at a bar in Yokosuka City, it probably wasn’t the type of tip he had in mind.

Kanagawa Prefectural Police last week arrested an elderly man for allegedly biting off the fingers of a male customer, whose severed digits were later re-attached, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 10).

At around 8:10 p.m. on May 9, Kazuhisa Aoki, 73, allegedly bit off the tips of the ring and pinky fingers on the right hand of the victim, 75, on a road in the Oppamahoncho area.

The aforementioned bar employee then iced the diced digits, whose lengths extended from the tip to the first knuckle. They were later re-attached via a surgical procedure. However, the victim’s current condition is not known, said the Taura Police Station.

Officers later arrested Aoki, who was drunk at the time, on suspicion of inflicting injury. “I had trouble with that guy at that bar before,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Prior to the incident, the suspect and victim got into dispute inside the bar and moved outside.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.