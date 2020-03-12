Bangladeshi nationals suspected in convenience store robberies

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested two male Bangladeshi nationals who are suspected in several convenience store robberies, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 12).

At around 4:10 a.m. on Wednesday, one perpetrator wielded a knife in front of a male clerk, 20, inside an oulet of Lawson in the town of Moroyama.

“Hand over the money,” the suspect reportedly said. The clerk then attempted to bolt from the store. However, he ran into the front door, causing injuries to both arms, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene empty-handed. After learning the license plate of a vehicle used to flee the scene, police arrested Tabriz Chowdhury (21) and the second suspect (24).

Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations. It is not clear what roles the suspects played in the crimes.

After the incident, police alerted the public, saying the perpetrator with the knife stands up to 180 centimeters tall and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and beige pants at the time of the crime. Police also said the perpetrator was speaking broken Japanese.

Police believe the suspects were behind two other similar incidents that took place nearby since early this week.