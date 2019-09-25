Bangladeshi employed at bar suspected of defrauding drunk customers

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Bangladeshi national employed at a bar in Sumida Ward who is suspected of defrauding intoxicated customers, reports TBS News (Sept. 20).

In April, Ahmed Milton, 41, and one other accomplice are alleged to have swindled a 28-year-old male customer of the bar, located near JR Kinshicho Station, out of 240,000 yen.

According to police, the suspects charged the credit card of the victim, who was drunk at the time, for that amount for a bill that was actually 12,000 yen. “Your card can’t be used,” one of the suspects falsely said while also receiving cash from the victim.

Milton, who has been accused of electronic fraud, admits to the allegations. “I did this repeatedly,” he said. Meanwhile, the second suspect denies the charges. “I did not do anything bad,” the suspect was quoted.

Police have received reports about the same crime taking place at the bar from 15 other customers this year.