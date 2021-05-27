 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Bakery employee accused of drugging, raping woman

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 27, 2021

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested an employee at a large bakery firm for allegedly drugging and raping a woman last year, reports Nippon News Network (May 27).

Last December, Kenji Tanaka, 35, allegedly slipped a sleeping powder into a coffee consumed by the woman, aged in her 30s, while out for a drive. He is then alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

Upon his arrest, Tanaka partially denied the allegations. “I do not recall lacing [her drink],” he said. “There was consent from the woman [for sex].”

Kenji Tanaka (Twitter)

According to police, Tanaka met the woman, who lives in the prefecture, via a matchmaking app.

The incident took place on the first day they met face-to-face. Afterward, the woman consulted with police.

