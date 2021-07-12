Australian ALT suspected of illicit filming of pupil

KAGAWA – A male assistant language teacher for several middle schools in Kanonji City has been accused o taking illicit footage of a female pupil, police have revealed, reports Okayama Broadcasting (July 9).

On around July 6, Mick Derevnin, a 31-year-old Australian, allegedly used a hidden camera to film the lower body of the girl inside a toilet at one of the schools.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the anti-child pornography law on July 9, Derevnin admitted to the allegations.

The matter emerged after a person connected to the school saw Derevnin enter the toilet. Police later found footage of the girl in the possession of the suspect.

According to the Kanonji Municipal Board of Education, Derevnin began working as a part-time public employee for the 2013 school year.

Police are investigating whether he was behind other crimes.