Attempted murder suspect: ‘I couldn’t find work due to coronavirus’

KANAGAWA (TR) – A 24-year-old man in custody over the alleged stabbing of a female real estate agent in Yokohama City on Saturday claims he carried out the crime due to lack of work caused of the novel coronavirus pandemic, reports Kyodo News (Apr. 27).

“Until the end of March, I was working at a fuzoku business in Osaka Prefecture,” said Yuki Nishiyama in referring to the commercial sex trade. “With the continuing coronavirus pandemic, I can’t work.”

Between 4:30 p.m. and 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, Nishiyama allegedly used a knife to stab Chiaki Hayashi, 23, in the back and chest at the residence, located in Asahi Ward.

Nishiyama then allegedly stole her handbag containing several thousand yen in cash and her vehicle.

Hayashi’s injuries are considered serious, with one of the knife plunges having reached a lung. However, her condition is not considered life-threatening, the Asahi Police Station said previously.

Later on Saturday, police located Nishiyama and the vehicle at a shopping mall in Ibaraki Prefecture. He was accused of attempted murder and robbery on Sunday.

During the incident, Hayashi, a resident of Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, was showing the unit to Hayashi, who was posing as a customer.

The stabbing took place inside the the unit. Thereafter, Hayashi struggled to get out outside. A passerby then alerted police.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the number of coronavirus infections in Japan rose by 210 to 14,153 on Sunday. The figure has been trending down. Exactly one week before, it was up 551.