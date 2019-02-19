ASDF lieutenant colonel suspended for allegedly exposing self on train

TOKYO (TR) – An Air Self-Defense Force lieutenant colonel has been suspended from duty for three months following his arrest for allegedly exposing himself on a train last year, Fuchu Air Base revealed on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 18).

At around 12:25 a.m. on October 21, the lieutenant colonel, who is a member of an aviation development and testing division on the base, allegedly dropped his pants in exposing his genital area to a woman seated inside a carriage of the Seibu Ikebukuro Line between Nerima-Takanodai and Shakujii-Koen stations.

The lieutenant colonel, aged in his 50s, was subsequently accused of indecent exposure. At the time, he was intoxicated, according to police.

“I do not recall [the matter],” the officer was quoted by police. On December 21, prosecutors dropped the case.

“We are taking [the matter] seriously and will attempt to provide strict guidance [in preventing a recurrence],” a representative of the base was quoted.