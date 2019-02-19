 Press "Enter" to skip to content

ASDF lieutenant colonel suspended for allegedly exposing self on train

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 19, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – An Air Self-Defense Force lieutenant colonel has been suspended from duty for three months following his arrest for allegedly exposing himself on a train last year, Fuchu Air Base revealed on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 18).

At around 12:25 a.m. on October 21, the lieutenant colonel, who is a member of an aviation development and testing division on the base, allegedly dropped his pants in exposing his genital area to a woman seated inside a carriage of the Seibu Ikebukuro Line between Nerima-Takanodai and Shakujii-Koen stations.

The lieutenant colonel, aged in his 50s, was subsequently accused of indecent exposure. At the time, he was intoxicated, according to police.

“I do not recall [the matter],” the officer was quoted by police. On December 21, prosecutors dropped the case.

“We are taking [the matter] seriously and will attempt to provide strict guidance [in preventing a recurrence],” a representative of the base was quoted.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »