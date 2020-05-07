 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Arson suspected after fire breaks out at hotel housing COVID-19 patients

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 7, 2020

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police suspect that a fire that broke out at a hotel in Utsunomiya City that houses patients afflicted with COVID-19 was possibly set deliberately, reports TBS News (May 6).

At 11:40 p.m., an employee at Hotel Maruji used a fire extinguisher to put out a burning carpet and scrap wood on an exterior passageway.

A total of 111 rooms in the hotel are reserved for patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus.

Fire broke out at the Hotel Maruji in Utsunomiya City on Tuesday night (Twitter)

On Thursday, the hotel began accepting patients. A total of four were at the hotel at the time. There were no injuries due to the fire, police said.

Police are now checking security camera footage as a part of the investigation.

