Aomori: Woman, 20, stabs husband at residence

AOMORI (TR) – Aomori Prefectural Police arrested a 20-year-old woman after she allegedly stabbed her husband at their residence in Hachinohe City over the weekend. The victim suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 14).

At around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Minami Tatenai, an employee at a restaurant, allegedly used a knife with a 20-centimeter-long blade to repeatedly stab her husband, aged in his 20s, in the chest, according to the Hachinohe Police Station.

After the incident, the suspect alerted emergency services. The victim was then rushed to a hospital with injuries that are expected to require two weeks to heal, police said.

Police did not reveal whether Tatenai, who has been accused of attempted murder, admitted to the allegations.