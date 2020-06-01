Aomori police launch murder case after woman found fatally bludgeoned

AOMORI (TR) – Aomori Prefectural Police launched a murder investigation after the discovery of the corpse of a woman at her residence in Aomori City on Sunday, reports TBS News (May 31).

At around 3:00 p.m., Junko Sato, 61, was found collapsed and bleeding from her head inside the residence, located in the Aburakawa area, by her son.

She was confirmed dead at the scene. According to police, Sato appeared to have been bludgeoned by a blunt object.

Sato lived alone. The results of an autopsy scheduled for Monday will be used to determine the cause of death, police said.

The residence is located about 2.5 kilometers north of JR Shin-Aomori Station.