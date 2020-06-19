Aomori: Man, father, grandfather found dead in apparent murder-suicide

AOMORI (TR) – A man, his father and grandfather were found dead in two locations in Towada City on Thursday in an apparent murder-suicide, police said, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 18).

At around 10:00 a.m., the mother of Yasushi Sasaki, a 29-year-old employee in the agriculture industry, found him dead atop his bed upon her return to their residence, located in the Fukamochi area.

According to police arriving at the residence, Sasaki had marks consistent with strangulation on his neck.

In addition to his mother, Sasaki lived with his father, aged in his 60s, and grandfather, aged in his 80s.

After launching a murder case, police found his father and grandfather dead in a mountainous area of the city at around 5:30 p.m.

The father was hanged. Meanwhile, the grandfather was lying face-up and bleeding from his face nearby. A jacket over his head, police said.

The results of an autopsy scheduled for Friday will be used to confirm the cause of death of Sasaki.

Based on evidence at both crime scenes, suspect the father killed his son and the grandfather before taking his own life.