Aomori: Man, 65, arrested after skeletal remains found wrapped in sheet

AOMORI (TR) – Aomori Prefectural Police have arrested a 65-year-old man after the discovery of a man’s corpse at an abandoned property in Hirosaki City, reports Aomori Broadcasting (Oct. 8).

According to police, the suspect is Masayoshi Chiba, of no known occupation.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, the suspect’s brother, aged in his 70s, found the skeletal remains wrapped in a plastic sheet inside the first floor of a detached storage space.

The results of an autopsy conducted at Hirosaki University revealed that the person died up to two years ago. He was aged in his 50s and stood around 155 centimeters tall, police said.

Chiba, who resides in a facility for the elderly in Hirosaki, owns the property. On Wednesday, police began questioning him on a voluntary basis. That night, he was accused of abandoning a corpse.

Brothers grim

Chiba and the older brother are among five brothers. At one point in the past, a third brother was living in the storage space.

During questioning, Chiba said that the body is indeed that of the third brother. “Around May, I went to the space to talk to my brother,” he said. “But I found the body and closed the door so that it could not be found.”

Police are seeking to confirm the identity of the body.