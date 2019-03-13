Aomori: Infant’s corpse found in septic tank

AOMORI (TR) – Aomori Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of the corpse of an infant in the septic tank of a residence in the town of Imabetsu earlier this month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 1).

At around 9:50 a.m. on March 1, a maintenance employee tipped off police after discovering “what appears to be a head of a child” in the tank, which is connected to the toilet in the residence, located in the Okawadai area.

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence confirmed the child dead at the scene. The body of the child, whose umbilical cord and placenta were still present, measured about 50 centimeters in length, police said.

According to police, a family of four lives in the residence. At the time of the discovery, nobody was present.

The maintenance worker regularly cleans the tank for the family. His last visit was in January.

Police are now seeking to question the four occupants of the residence about the case, which is being treated as abandoning a corpse.