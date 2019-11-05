Aomori: Elderly woman found murdered in Hachinohe residence

AOMORI (TR) – Aomori Prefectural Police have launched a murder investigation after 81-year-old woman was found dead inside her residence in Hachinohe City on Saturday, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 4).

At around 4 p.m., a female acquaintance of Shigeko Ohinata found her lying face-up at the entrance of her residence, located in the Ichikawamach area.

Ohinata’s clothes had not been disturbed. As well, the front door was not locked, police said.

Police later said that the cause of death of Ohinata, who lived alone, was strangulation due to pressure applied to the neck area. She had been dead for several days.

The acquaintance had planned to go shopping with Ohinata. She arrived at the residence after Ohinata dropped out of contact.