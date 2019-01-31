Aomori: Drunk MSDF staffer found nude on road with temp. 7 degrees below freezing

AOMORI (TR) – Aomori Prefecural Police on Wednesday arrested an intoxicated Maritime Self-Defense Force staff member after he was found fully nude outside in below-freezing conditions in Mutsu City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 30).

At around 1:35 a.m., a police officer working off a tip found Ryo Ishikawa, a 26-year-old petty officer third class for the escort vessel JS Suzunami, with no clothing and loitering on a road.

Ishikawa, who has been accused of indecent exposure, admits to the allegations, the Mutsu Police Station said.

According to a local meteorological agency, the temperature at the time of Ishikawa’s apprehension was 7.5 degrees below zero. As well, the immediate area was covered in snow.

The night before, Ishikawa went drinking. Shortly before his apprehension, the suspect entered the house of a local resident who telephoned police. Ishikawa’s clothes and shoes were later found at the residence.